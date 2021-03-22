The prospect of a career reboot arrived late last year when Yang received an offer to compete in season two of “Sisters Who Make Waves,” a musical talent show where audiences and online voters cherry-pick a seven-piece vocal and dance group from 30 female artists aged over 30.

In a country where workplace sex discrimination is often tolerated and feminist activism censored, the “Sisters” bet on Gen-X career women and emerged as an Internet sensation, garnering over 5 billion views. The first season coincided with a coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, which helped drive up ratings as millions stayed home.

“I watched the first season of ‘Sisters’ and was so impressed,” Yang said in a phone interview. “Everyone told me that I could do it, and I took the offer.”

Even before the show premiered in June 2020, the idea of a musical group featuring middle-aged women piqued national interest: China wanted soft power and its own answer to K-pop, a demand that since 2018 inspired Netflix-like video platforms to create shows to scout for the next big boy or girl bands. Some, such as “Youth With You” on iQiyi and “Produce 101” on Tencent’s WeTV, drew big-spending fans who would snap up records, bankroll publicity campaigns — including LED billboards in Times Square — and in some cases, bribe TV hosts and producers to “look after” their favorite contestants. Established artists also appear on those teenage-oriented shows, but only as judges or guest performers.

Few Chinese shows had offered the spotlight to “older” performers and struggling TV hosts. Zhang Yuqi, a 33-year-old actress and breakout star from the first season of “Sisters,” went on to secure endorsement deals with at least six brands. Other finalists have signed new movies, appeared in spinoff shows, and released singles and commercials.

“Sisters” proved a revelation in China, where even A-list celebrities have complained of age discrimination and a gender pay gap. At the closing ceremony of the FIRST indie film festival in 2019, three Chinese actresses in their 40s called on directors and producers to create more opportunities for middle-aged women as they “work as hard” and “cost much less than Hu Ge,” referring to one of China’s highest-paid male actors.

“At my age, there is almost zero chance that I land a leading role,” said Hu Jing, a 42-year-old TV actress who competed in “Sisters.” “When there is not enough screen time for middle-aged female characters, I take whatever I get and try to do it well, even if it is a cameo role.”

Hu, who divides her time between China and Malaysia, where her husband and son live, flew to Changsha around Christmas to focus on the show.

“To me, it’s vital to have my own career even when I’m married and with children,” said Hu, whose billionaire husband owns a cemetery management company. “I’m not subordinate to my husband, and vice versa.”

For the audition round, each sister is assessed for market popularity and girl-group potential through one minute of singing and one minute of dance, then placed in classes. The highest-scored contestants pick their teammates and songs to perform, while the stragglers bid their turn.

Initially, some performers were hesitant.

“I had little training in singing or dancing, and I feel awkward around strangers,” said Zuo Xiaoqing, a 43-year-old actress and former gymnast who recently starred in a costume drama alongside “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” star Zhang Ziyi. “Reality shows were scary enough to me, and a competition show sounded all the more intimidating.”

Still, Zuo wowed the judges with her juggling club skills, and Hu secured a spot in the top team with contemporary dance. Yang, the candy-pop queen, ranked second-to-last for “playing it safe.”

After auditioning, the performers are rated by an audience of 500 women. Yang ventured into rap and street dance and rose to the top of rankings; Hu did parkour despite back injuries and nailed every performance. Zuo, though eliminated after the second round, eventually opened up to make new friends and even broke the news of her divorce to fellow sisters.

Working women, and some men, say they can relate to the “Sisters” because the showbiz hierarchy to an extent mirrors office culture. Social media users remarked on how established artists were able to challenge authorities and reject the male gaze. In the second episode, Hong Kong pop singer Yumiko Cheng rebuked unconstructive comments from a “bunch of nobodies” — the judges. Actress Zhang Yuqi refused to do a flirtatious wink as the male host requested.

Zhou Shan, vice executive of Mango TV, the Changsha-based production company, said it created “Sisters” because women-oriented shows sell. “The stars certified by the show have got a lot of market recognition and business value,” Zhou said. “In return, our platform has also benefited from their success.”

Still, some viewers felt the show and its contestants should have done more to advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.

“I just don’t get why TV shows continue to make a big fuss about women over age 30,” said Olivia Zhang, a Beijing-based public relations officer. “It is reinforcing systemic discrimination instead of tearing it down.”

“Yes, showbiz is a brutal industry, but do privileged and glamorous celebrities really represent working women?” asked Lyn Li, an engineer in Shenzhen.

Several of the sisters have said that they were on a diet or tried unhealthy methods to look skinnier on TV. Jin Sha, a singer in the first season, weighed every meal to control her calorie intake, according to behind-the-scenes footage; in a members-only episode, actress Wang Likun was found to eat two rice grains per bite. After a fashion event this month, first-season star Zhang Meng posted on Weibo that she had been hospitalized due to corset training.

Asked about the #MeToo movement, two of the participants declined to comment to The Washington Post. But one said she had not experienced sexual harassment.

“I hope that women are not afraid to say ‘no’ to sexual harassment or unjust treatment,” Zuo wrote in a text message. “Women have to be strong so that we can better protect ourselves.”

Whatever its feminist merits, the show is riding high. In the six months after “Sisters” premiered, Mango TV’s paid membership jumped more than 30 percent. When the company announced the second season on Jan. 21, shares of parent company Mango Excellent Media rose 6 percent. Mango TV told The Post it is planning more “she power” TV series and at least two more reality shows for women, following the success of “Sisters.”

