Authorities believe the construction truck equipped with a crane slide down the hillside onto the railway tracks, where the Taroko Express train struck the vehicle as it was exiting a tunnel.
Investigators were trying to determine how the truck fell and if the driver failed to properly engage its brakes. The sale of standing room only tickets on the train and the lack of protective fencing along the tracks, which run between a steep hillside and the Pacific Ocean, have been cited as possible contributing factors.
The crash killed 50 people and injured 200 among the 494 people on board, many of them traveling to meet with their families on a long holiday weekend.
Deputy Transport Minister Wang Kwo-Tsai said Monday the government will sue the driver and owner of the truck, Lee Yi-hsiang, and Tung Hsin Construction Company, which was the construction site contractor. The courts have already frozen assets of both Lee and the company.
Lee, who was the manager of the construction site, has been detained since Sunday when a local court in Hualien county initially granted bail but then revoked it.
