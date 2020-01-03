Five injured workers were pulled from the rubble and more debris was being removed to try to locate those still missing, he said.

The website of the National Police said some of those believed trapped had been taking a work break inside the building.

The collapse of a building under construction last June in Sihanoukville, another coastal province, killed 17 construction workers and injured 24 others, underlining concerns about the area’s rapid development and inattention to safety.

