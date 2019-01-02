China seeks the “peaceful unification” of Taiwan but will not rule out the threat of military action, President Xi Jinping said Wednesday as he described the annexation of the self-ruling U.S. ally as an enduring ambition and an inevitable outcome of China’s rise.

In one of his most significant addresses on Taiwan since taking power, Xi reiterated an appeal to the 23 million citizens of the island democracy: If Taiwan submits to Chinese rule, he said, it would enjoy its own system of governance under a “one country, two systems” model, much like Hong Kong after it returned to China.

“Different systems are not an obstacle to unification, and even less are they an excuse for separatism,” Xi said. “The private property, religious beliefs and legitimate rights and interests of our Taiwanese compatriots will be fully assured.”

Xi hit relatively conciliatory notes — at least for a tough, nationalist leader who has overseen a withering pressure campaign against Taiwan since 2016. He has also described taking Taiwan, which has been a de facto independent country since the end of China’s civil war in 1949, as a requisite step in China’s century-long journey back to Great Power status.

The address was also laced with threats of military force and warnings aimed at the Trump administration, which has shown greater willingness to show support for Taipei by selling arms and dispatching U.S. warships to nearby waters.

“Foreign interference is intolerable,” Xi said, adding that Beijing “will not promise to renounce the use of force.”

At the same time, he said that China has offered economic opportunities for Taiwan and that China “does not attack Chinese people.”

All told, the speech amounted to a more balanced tack at a juncture when Taiwan is gearing up for presidential elections, and mainland officials — and Taiwanese politicians — see an opportunity to press their case.

[Tensions rise over Taiwan Strait as U.S. and China harden positions]

Since 2016, when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen — who has declined to acknowledge an agreement accepting Taiwan as part of China — swept into power, China has mounted a full-on campaign to undermine her party. China has cut direct talks with Taipei, stripped Taiwan of its diplomatic allies and flown bombers and dispatched navy vessels around the island in displays of force.

But when Tsai’s party, which leans toward declaring formal independence and is anathema to the mainland government, lost in nationwide local elections two months ago, Beijing cheered the results as a signal that Taiwanese voters rejected her anti-China stance.

On New Year’s Day, Tsai said in a national speech that her loss at the polls in November had nothing to do with Taiwanese voters’ willingness “to abandon our sovereignty” and accused China of interfering in Taiwanese politics.

A day later on Wednesday, Xi appeared to fire back, saying that China had achieved “a great victory” against Taiwan’s pro-independence movement.

“After peaceful reunification, Taiwan will have lasting peace and the people will enjoy good and prosperous lives,” Xi said. “With the great motherland’s support, Taiwan compatriots’ welfare will be even better, their development space will be even greater.”

It’s unclear whether his pitch will sway hearts and minds in Taiwan. Hong Kong, which Xi offered as a model of semi-autonomy, has been wracked by political divisions and street protests precisely over the growing perception that Beijing has reneged on its promise of “one country, two systems,” as its influence is increasingly felt in local politics, elections, courts and media.

Tang Yonghong, of Xiamen University’s Taiwan Research Institute, said Xi’s promise of semi-autonomy was a way to pressure Taiwan’s leader — whoever that will be — to accept the one-China principle.

National rejuvenation — a Xi catchphrase for returning China to its former glory — remains the biggest overall goal for the current Chinese leadership, and unifying Taiwan may be seen as part of that project’s road map, Tang said.

“Once the mainland starts to see the Taiwan issue as a stumbling block in the process, it will not hesitate to remove that block,” he said.

Read more:

Taiwan’s precarious role in the China-U.S. spat

The Taiwanese see themselves as Taiwanese, not as Chinese

Taiwan battles a brain drain as China aims to woo young talent

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news