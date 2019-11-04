In a speech, Xi promised to “expand market opening” and move ahead with promises to reduce restrictions on foreign investment.

Beijing has cut tariffs and eased other import restrictions but none of the steps directly addresses the complaints by the U.S., Europe and others about restrictions on foreign companies.

Business groups have welcomed greater access to Chinese consumers but are frustrated at Beijing’s gradual pace and restrictions still in place on services and other industries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD