The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to be cheaper than those made by Pfizer and Moderna, and the British vaccine does not need to be stored at subzero temperatures, but can be kept in ordinary refrigerators in pharmacies and doctor’s offices.



Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the findings showed that the vaccine would save many lives.

“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 percent effective and if this dosing regimen is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply,” he said.



AstraZeneca said in a news release that the vaccine’s average efficacy was 70 percent, reflecting the disparate results from two different dosing regimens. When two full doses were given at least one month apart, efficacy fell to 62 percent. But it rose to 90 percent when a subjects received only a half dose, followed with a full dose one month later.



AstraZeneca and Oxford have been conducting clinical trials worldwide, with the most recent data coming from an interim analysis based on 131 coronavirus infections in the Britain and Brazil.



No participants who received the vaccine developed severe cases or required hospitalization, AstraZeneca said Monday. The drugmaker also said that there had been no “serious safety events” reported in connection with the vaccine, which was typically “well tolerated” by participants regardless of their dosing levels.



The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna showed efficacy of more than 95 percent, according to data from late-stage trials that the companies released last week.



While the results released by AstraZeneca indicate slightly lower efficacy, the vaccine can be stored and transported at normal refrigerated conditions for up to six months. That could make it significantly easier to roll out than Pfizer’s vaccine, which has to be stored at negative 70 degrees Celsius, or Moderna’s, which is stable in refrigerated conditions for only 30 days and must be frozen at -20 degrees Celsius after that.



Matt Hancock, Britain’s health secretary, said the Oxford vaccine announcement was great news.



”I am really very pleased, I really welcome these figures, this data, which shows that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90 percent effective,” Hancock told Sky News.



Hancock said the British government has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, “and should all that go well the bulk of the roll out will be in the new year.”