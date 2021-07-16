Dining under the stars at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes , this year’s theme was “I am a Movie Star” and guests were entertained with a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. Keys was the music headliner, performing a spellbinding set which included her legendary hit “New York” as well as the much-loved “Fallin’.” Keys sat at the piano and announced to the crowd that this was her first in person performance since the pandemic to a rapturous applause from the diners.