The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

By
September 14, 2022 at 5:08 a.m. EDT

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save other survivors of a building collapse in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said eight people also have been injured and one survivor had been rescued Wednesday from the rubble of the residential building.

The four-story structure collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country’s prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

Loading...