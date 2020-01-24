TV footage showed rescuers pulling one injured victim from the rubble of a collapsed building in the eastern province of Elazig.

Turkish President Recep ­Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that all measures were being taken to “ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and was felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of loss.”

He said the ministers for the interior, health and the environment were sent to the afflicted region.

The quake struck at 8:55 p.m., at a depth of four miles, near the town of Sivrice in Elazig, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, or AFAD, said. It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes of 5.4 and 5.1.

Elazig is about 465 miles east of the capital, Ankara.

AFAD said that eight people were killed in Elazig and six others in nearby Malatya province.

At least 315 people were injured in the two provinces.

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or who were too afraid to go indoors were being moved to student dormitories or sports centers amid freezing conditions.

Elazig Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told NTV television that a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice but was quickly brought under control.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four- or five-story building collapsed in the town of Maden, in Elazig. Four or five buildings collapsed in Sivrice.

Local administrator Cuma Telceken said that as many as seven people are thought to be trapped inside two collapsed buildings in Maden.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5., while the U.S. Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 6.7 and said that the quake affected not only Turkey but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

Turkey sits atop two major fault lines, and earthquakes there are frequent. Two strong quakes struck northwest Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.