At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

NEW DELHI — A bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people, police said on Saturday.
Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, Bhasin said.
The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.
India’s President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted their condolences Saturday.
India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.