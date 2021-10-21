“These Ugandan-based ADF rebels attacked the peaceful farm area around 6 p.m., killing and burning three civilian houses,” he said. “Investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of this despicable act. I call on the population to be calm and to collaborate with the army.”
Beni residents are on edge as they not only fear insecurity, but a new outbreak of Ebola while also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Kambale Malisawa fled the attack in Kalembo, saying it took place not far from a United Nations peacekeeping base.
“Does Congo still belong to us?” he asked. “The army must end this war ... we are losing our family members.”
Hundreds have died already this year in attacks by ADF rebels in and around Beni.