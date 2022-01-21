“We have sent 57 casualties to nearby health centers,” Prosper Baah, acting regional head of the National Ambulance Service, said. Many people were injured as they tried to get to the scene of the accident and were caught in the explosion, he said.
The explosion caused massive damage to the village of Apiate, with a population of about 500, he said. “It is a very sad situation,” he said.
Video from the scene circulating on social media shows homes reduced to pieces of wood and a massive crater in the earth where the explosion took place.
“It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident,” Ghanian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in a tweet, offering “deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
The National Disaster Management Organization is coordinating efforts to assist residents of the town, he said.