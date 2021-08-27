A witness said two cargo vessels hit the boat that sank very quickly after colliding with another small boat, Dhaka-based The Daily Star newspaper reported.
““I was grazing cattle on the bank of the beel (water body). I heard a loud noise and saw the cargo vessels hitting the passenger trawler. I saw the trawler sinking quickly,” witness Nurul Amin was quoted as saying by the daily.
Such accidents often happen in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by more than 230 rivers, because of lax enforcement of laws and unskilled driving.
The area is 82 kilometers (51 miles) east of the capital, Dhaka.