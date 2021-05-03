It overturned Monday morning in the mighty River Padma in central Bangladesh while heading for Madaripur district from Munshiganj district, Khatun said.
Divers from various agencies and local people retrieved 26 bodies from the waters and were searching for several others still missing.
Such river accidents are common in Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, because of lax rules.
Bangladesh is under a lockdown until Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus amid a rising number of infections.