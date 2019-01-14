Health workers carry an injured child to the hospital after a car blast in Kabul on Jan. 14. (Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A vehicle bomb rocked Kabul on Monday night, killing at least four people and wounding at least 44, officials said, in an area frequented by aid workers and contractors.

The explosion occurred in the Green Village area near the airport in eastern Kabul. At least 10 of the wounded were children, Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Twitter.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility, though the Taliban has stepped up attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Some security analysts have speculated that militants are seeking to use deadly assaults as leverage during ongoing peace talks.

Green Village has been the frequent target of attacks because of the large numbers of foreigners there. A Taliban suicide car bombing, paired with rifle-wielding militants, in the same area left 10 dead on Nov. 28.

The last major attack in Kabul occurred Dec. 24, when 29 people were killed after suicide bombers and gunmen stormed a government building and took hostages.

