A ferry carrying families celebrating Mother’s Day and the Kurdish new year overturned on the Tigris River in the Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday, killing at least 55 people, authorities said.

The dead were mostly women and children who struggled to swim in the fast-moving current, with the river swollen from heavy rains and the opening of the nearby Mosul Dam, the head of the civil defense authority in Mosul said.

According to rescuers’ initial assessment, the ferry had been loaded beyond its 100-person capacity and tipped over as it traversed the river toward Mosul’s Tourist Island. Thirty-three women, 12 children and 10 men are confirmed dead, with many more missing, the civil defense authority said.

Videos posted on social media showed people with their heads barely above the water fighting against the strong current as onlookers attempted to wade into the river to rescue them.

The tragedy was the latest setback for a city that has struggled to rebuild after it became, in 2017, the center of the bloodiest battle against the Islamic State in Iraq. The militant group had occupied Mosul for three years and considered it the de facto Islamic State capital in Iraq — imposing its harsh rule over more than 1.5 million people, by far the largest territory the Islamic State controlled.

It took Iraq’s military, backed by relentless U.S. airstrikes and advisers on the ground, nine months to reclaim Mosul. In the process, the western half of the city was leveled and has largely remained that way amid a halting reconstruction effort by Iraq’s government. Independent investigations have concluded that up to 10,000 civilians died in the fighting.

But Mosul’s eastern half was mostly spared and sprang back to life in a short time. People began enjoying small pleasures that were banned under the Islamic State.

Thursday’s ferry ride to an island in the Tigris with amusement park rides would have been exactly the type of public revelry the militants forbade. This year, Mother’s Day and Nowruz, the Kurdish and Persian new year, fell on the same day and families throughout Iraq are celebrating a long weekend.

