The vessel, which was carrying fuel drums, had docked at the wharf in Manila’s Tondo slum district to refuel prior to a domestic trip to the western Palawan province. Explosions rocked the vessel in the mid-morning followed by a fire, injuring crewmembers from the Titan and another vessel docked at the wharf, the coast guard said, citing witnesses.
Smoldering debris and fuel drums floated in the river from the Titan and sparked a fire in a nearby slum that hit about 40 structures, mostly shanties, the coast said. Coast guard personnel with water cannons on rubber boats helped extinguish the blaze.