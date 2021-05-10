By Hassan Barise | AP May 10, 2021 at 5:38 a.m. UTCMOGADISHU, Somalia — Police in Somalia say at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.Spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that another six people were wounded in Sunday night’s attack on the Waberi district station.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets security forces in Mogadishu.comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.