The fire erupted when a cooking gas stove exploded as passengers were preparing breakfast while the train was underway, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad told Geo news, another local media outlet.

Television footage showed firefighters struggling to control the blaze outside Liaquatpur in Punjab. Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

AD

The blaze erupted in an extremely remote corner of the country in Punjab province. Most of the injured are being treated at a hospital in Liaquatpur, but those in critical condition have been taken to the nearest large city, Multan, according to reports.

Pakistani army helicopters have also been dispatched to the site to transfer the injured.

Pakistan has a history of deadly train accidents stemming from poor railway infrastructure.

AD