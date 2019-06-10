U.N. peacekeepers from Senegal patrol in Gao, Mali, on Jan. 15, 2017. (Jane Hahn for The Washington Post)

At least 95 people were killed in central Mali when gunmen stormed a village overnight, carrying out an especially bloody attack in the West African nation, which has been gripped by surging extremist violence and ethnic tensions.

Nineteen others are missing, officials said Monday, as authorities continued to search for bodies. Officials said the assailants also set dwellings on fire and killed livestock.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the massacre in Sobane Da, a rural community where mostly Dogon people live.

In a statement Monday, the Malian government blamed the attack on “armed men, suspected of being terrorists” who “launched a murderous assault on this peaceful village.”

The latest violence follows a March ambush that killed more than 150 Fulani people in the same region, stoking concerns that the ambush was motivated by revenge.

Fighting has skyrocketed in recent years between the two ethnic groups, who have a long history of disputes. The Dogon people, who have centuries-old roots in the area and work largely as settled farmers, have clashed over land with the Fulani, who are largely Muslim nomadic herders who range across West Africa.

Islamist militants pouring into a country twice the size of Texas have aggravated the problem, experts say, by sowing unrest, spiking paranoia and making it easier for people to arm themselves.

Both sides have slammed the other for fueling bloodshed, with Dogon leaders accusing Fulani self-defense groups of working with the extremists.

The United Nations is investigating the March attack in Mali’s Mopti region, which devastated the Fulani village of Ogossago. Intercommunal violence has killed 600 people there since March 2018, according to U.N. estimates.

Former prime minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and his government stepped down in April amid criticism that the country was failing to protect its citizens — weeks after visiting Washington to ask the United States for help.

Maiga warned at the time that the Islamic State’s downfall in Syria could push more fighters to the Sahel, a region that includes parts of Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso.

Islamist violence has doubled every year in the region since 2016, according to the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in Washington. The death toll has swelled over the past three years, from 218 to at least 1,110.

Mali, where four Islamist militant groups are active, remains at the epicenter, the group found, accounting for two-thirds of the bloodshed since 2018.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news