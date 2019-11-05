Mexican authorities said they did not yet have confirmation of the number of victims.

The attack occurred on Monday when the women were driving a group of children from Bavispe, in Sonora state, to a Mormon community known as La Mora in neighboring Chihuahua state. Organizedcrime groups in the area have been fighting and may have initially mistaken the vehicles for their rivals, according to news reports.

One vehicle, driven by Rhonita Miller LeBaron, suffered a flat tire and the second car turned back to get help, according to the reports. The assailants attacked the first car, killing the driver and her four children — including two six-month-old twins, according to the reports.

They then set the vehicle on fire. Video of the charred auto circulated on social media.

When the rest of the group returned to the site in two vehicles, they were also ambushed. Several other children escaped.

The attack comes as Mexico is in an uproar over a botched anti-drug raid in Sonora last month. In that incident, Sinaloa Cartel gunmen seized control of the city after soldiers attempted to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of the famed drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, on a U.S. extradition warrant. The government eventually relinquished the younger Guzman rather than risk what it feared would be a bloodbath.

