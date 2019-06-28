

President Trump meets with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a working breakfast on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Trump met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of a global summit here and called him “a friend of mine,” but the president declined to answer a question about whether he would raise the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump praised bin Salman in a brief photo op after they sat down with aides for a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. But when reporters asked whether Trump would address the death of Khashoggi, who was killed last year in a plot U.S. intelligence agencies said was directed by the Saudi royal family, Trump attempted to end the questioning.

“Thank you, everybody,” he said.

Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen, lived outside the country in self-imposed exile since 2017 after angering the royal family over critical columns he wrote. He was visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to obtain marriage-related documents when he was abducted and killed.

But Trump and other senior administration officials have minimized the assassination, suggesting that it would be unwise for the United States to punish Riyadh or cut off relations with Mohammed over the killing because Saudi Arabia is an important partner to the United States in the Middle East.

In his remarks, Trump called it a “great honor” to be with the crown prince and noted that “Saudi Arabia is a good purchaser of American products.”

Read more:

In a tweet, Trump appears to invite Kim Jong Un to meet him at the Korean demilitarized zone after G-20 summit

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news