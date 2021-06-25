By Associated PressJune 25, 2021 at 11:52 a.m. UTCsharecommentBAMAKO, Mali — Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the U.N. mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday.The incident occurred near the village of Ichagara in the region of Gao.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right“Their evacuation is underway,” MINUSMA said on Twitter.Germany’s military said that German troops were among those affected. It provided no further details.comment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.