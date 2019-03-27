This photo released by the Australian Border Force, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, shows a wanted British man who was apprehended in the Torres Strait attempting to flee Australia on a personal watercraft. Australian police say the 57-year-old set out on Monday from the northern tip of Australia’s Queensland state, carrying enough fuel to make the 140-kilometer (86-mile) trip across Torres Strait. The photo was manipulated to blur the watercraft’s registration numbers. (Australian Border Force via AP) (Associated Press)

SYDNEY — Australian police say a drug suspect was thwarted in his attempt to flee the country for Papua New Guinea on a motorized personal watercraft.

They say the man had set out Monday from the northern tip of Queensland state and he was carrying enough fuel for the Sea-Doo to make the 140-kilometer (86-mile) trip across the Torres Strait.

An Australian Border Force boat deployed to search for the man found him only a few kilometers from his destination at Saibai Island, an Australian territory south of the New Guinea coast.

They say the 57-year-old British man will be extradited to Western Australia state, where he is wanted on drug-related offenses.

