Australia’s government said Thursday it was “urgently seeking clarification” about a report that an Australian student studying in Pyongyang had been detained by North Korean authorities.

South Korea’s Channel A had reported Wednesday that 29-year-old Alek Sigley, who has been studying at Kim Il Sung University in the North Korean capital since 2018, had been detained. The report cited an unnamed source and said the reason for his detention was not known.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance, in accordance with the consular services charter, to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea,” Australia’s foreign ministry said.

Australia does not have a diplomatic mission of its own in North Korea, but consular assistance can be provided to the country’s nationals by the Swedish embassy on a limited basis.

Sigley’s family said Thursday in a statement there was no confirmation that he had been detained.

“The situation is that he has not been in digital contact with friends and family since Tuesday morning which is unusual for him,” his family said in the statement. “Alek’s family hope to reestablish contact with him soon.”



Australian student Alek Sigley in an undated photo obtained on June 27, 2019. (Sigley family/AAP/Reuters)

The statement described Sigley as “an Australian-born Asian scholar and traveler who has visited, studied and lived in several countries in Asia,” who speaks Mandarin and Korean fluently, along with some Japanese.

Sigley has been pursuing a master's degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University, North Korea’s most prestigious institution of higher education. He is one of a small body of international students at the university and described himself as “the only Australian living in North Korea” in a piece he wrote in March for Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

He has written about his everyday life in Pyongyang and interaction with North Koreans on his social media and blog, as well as for international media.

Sigley is also a founder of Tongil Tours, a company that operates group tours into North Korea, which is officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“No one works harder than @AlekSigley to show the human side of #NorthKorea. They should give him a medal,” Aidan Foster-Carter a British-based longtime Korea watcher, said in a tweet. “Instead, down comes the heavy hand of the #DPRK state, to remind us that actually no this is NOT in any sense a normal country.”

Other foreigners detained by North Korean authorities include Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died in 2016 after a 17-month-long detention. He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison and hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster during his package tour to Pyongyang.

Reports on Sigley’s disappearance followed a Japanese news report on the possible detention of Kenji Fujimoto, a former sushi chef to former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Daily Shincho magazine said Wednesday that Fujimoto had been arrested on alleged espionage charges, but a Japanese intelligence official told the NK News service the report was “unconfirmed.”

