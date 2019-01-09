In this Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, photo released by Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun/Human Rights Watch, Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun views her mobile phone as she sits barricaded in a hotel room at an international airport in Bangkok. (AP/AP)

A Saudi teenager fleeing her family will be considered for resettlement in Australia, the country’s home affairs department announced Wednesday.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, flew to Bangkok Saturday to escape what she said was an abusive family. When Thai authorities attempted to deport her back to Kuwait and her family, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and pleaded on Twitter to see the United Nations refu­gee agency.

Her case gained widespread attention and after two days she left the airport in the custody of the UNHCR, which said it would consider her request for refu­gee status.

The Australian decision does not grant Alqunun automatic refugee status in Australia, but it makes a positive asylum decision far more likely.

“The Department of Home Affairs will consider this referral in the usual way, as it does with all UNHCR referrals,” the Department of Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.

After Alqunun left the airport, she was taken to a hotel in Bangkok where U.N. staffers were expected to interview her and process her claim.

The Bangkok-based spokeswoman for UNCHR neither confirmed nor denied that Alqunun had been granted refugee status, and said it was unlikely that the agency would be providing further updates on her case.

In a statement Tuesday, UNHCR said they were continuing to look into her case “as part of a process to assess her need for international protection.”

“We are very grateful that the Thai authorities did not send back Ms. Alqunun against her will and are extending protection for her,” said UNHCR’s Representative in Thailand, Giuseppe de Vicentiis. “It could take several days to process the case and determine next steps,” he added. “For reasons of protection and confidentiality we are not in a position to comment on the details of individual cases.”

UNHCR consistently advocates that refugees and asylum seekers — having been confirmed or claimed to be in need of international protection — cannot be returned to their countries of origin according to the principle of non-refoulement, the statement added.

The referral of Alqunun’s to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs does suggest she has been granted some kind of refu­gee status by the U.N. agency.

“Australia’s refugee intake policy has two main streams, either through humanitarian programs of the government or the UNHCR’s referral program,” said Nurmuhammad Said Majid, an Australian immigration consultant. “Given the sensitivity of this issue, the process might still be prioritized and be processed quicker than usually.”

All individuals entering Australia through those two programs need to undergo security, character and health checks. In the 18-year old’s case, some of those checks could be sped up or finalized upon arrival in Australia, he added.

Mahtani reported from Hong Kong.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news