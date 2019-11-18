McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including counts of indecent assault, one of attempted indecent assault and others of assault, involving four complainants who worked with him on a production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Prosecutor Matt Fisher alleged McLachlan “went beyond the role he was directed to perform” in relation to the allegations, which McLachlan denies.
