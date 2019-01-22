The detention of Australian writer Yang Hengjun could be “linked directly” to Canada’s arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, a friend of Yang said. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

The Australian government acknowledged on Wednesday that it is seeking information about a citizen missing in China after friends and supporters of the writer Yang Hengjun said he has been detained, possibly on state security charges.

The case of Yang, a prominent dissident writer and former Chinese official who gave up his nationality and relocated to Australia, could represent a fresh instance of China detaining a citizen of countries allied with the United States amid a globe-spanning standoff.

The detention comes a month after China detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, in what was seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Australian officials inquired about Yang with their Chinese counterparts on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it could not comment on the matter, citing privacy laws.

Two friends of Yang, the U.S.-based publisher Shi Wei and Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney, told The Washington Post the writer took off from New York on a China Southern Airlines flight for Guangzhou but fell out of touch after he landed early Saturday.

Yang’s wife, who was traveling with him and their two children, told friends that she was questioned in Guangzhou and her husband had been detained by state security, according to Feng.

Yang’s wife later also fell out of contact but not before she sent friends a picture of the Beijing airport without explanation on Sunday. The picture signaled that she felt compelled to travel to the Chinese capital but could not say why, Feng said.

Supporters say Yang has been an outspoken writer who has been a thorn in the government’s side for more than a decade but traveled unhindered to China, as recently as several months ago. For years, Yang publicly joked that he, a former diplomat for China’s Foreign Ministry, was frequently recruited to be an asset for foreign intelligence.

Something changed in the last few months to prompt his alleged detention.

“My judgment is this is linked directly to the Huawei case,” said Feng.

