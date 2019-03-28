MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian appeals court has dismissed a bullying case brought by an engineer who accused his former supervisor of repeatedly breaking wind toward him.

The Victoria state Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a Supreme Court judge’s ruling that even if engineer David Hingst’s allegations were true, flatulence did not necessarily constitute bullying.

Hingst said he would take his case to the High Court, Australia’s final court of appeal.

The 56-year-old is seeking 1.8 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) damages from his former Melbourne employer, Construction Engineering.

Hingst testified he had moved out of a communal office space to avoid supervisor Greg Short’s flatulence.

The court found that Short did not bully or harass Hingst. Hingst had failed to establish that Construction Engineering had been negligent.

