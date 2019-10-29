Herrmann had pleaded guilty to repeatedly beating Maasarwe with a metal pole, sexually assaulting her and setting her on fire in the attack.

Hollingworth said: “Women should be free to walk the streets alone without fear of being violently attacked by a stranger.”

The victim had been studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne for the previous five months as an exchange student from Shanghai University in China.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

