Australian writer and academic Yang Hengjun has been formally charged with espionage, the Australian government and his lawyer said Tuesday, the latest case in which Beijing appears to be taking hostages as leverage in disputes with western governments.

Yang had written blog posts pushing for greater democratic and human rights for Chinese citizens, but he had also taken citizenship in a country that has largely taken the United States’ side in a global clash over Chinese-made technology.

“The government is very concerned and disappointed to learn that Australian citizen and academic Dr Yang Hengjun was formally arrested in China on suspicion of espionage on 23 August and will continue to be criminally detained,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said Tuesday.

“Dr Yang has been held in Beijing in harsh conditions without charge for more than seven months. Since that time, China has not explained the reasons for Dr Yang’s detention, nor has it allowed him access to his lawyers or family visits,” she said.

Yang’s lawyer, Rob Starry, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that Yang had been formally charged with espionage.

A prominent novelist and former Chinese official who gave up his nationality and immigrated to Australia, Yang was detained when he flew from New York into the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou with his wife and two children in January this year.

His family was allowed to continue their journey to Shanghai, but Yang has been held in Beijing without charge since that time.

He was held just one month after China detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have since been arrested and charged with serious offenses.

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who had been working as a China analyst for the International Crisis Group think tank, is accused of spying on and stealing sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China. Spavor, a Canadian businessman who promoted exchanges with North Korea, was Kovrig’s “main intelligence contact” and provided intelligence to him, the authorities said.

None of the men have had access to a lawyer or family members since they were detained.

Both cases appear to have links to disputes over Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that is trying to become the world leader in 5G technology.

Spavor and Kovrig were detained just 10 days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of its founder, at the behest of the United States. The Justice Department wants to extradite Meng on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud in violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The Australian government generally shares the American concerns about Huawei and has issued warnings about the security risks of Huawei participating in the country’s telecom infrastructure.

Yang had been living in New York, where he was a visiting scholar at Columbia University, when he traveled on a China Southern Airlines flight to Guangzhou.

One of Yang’s close friends, Feng Chongyi, who is an associate professor at Sydney’s University of Technology, labeled the arrest “outrageous political persecution.”

