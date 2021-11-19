Schallenberg said that introducing the new measures was not an “easy decision” but it was based on infection levels and “to protect all of us.” He said that the restrictions were an “enormous” thing to ask of the vaccinated population, but that too many people had “showed a lack of solidarity.”
Earlier this week the country had introduced a lockdown just for the unvaccinated, which meant that those who hadn’t had a jab were banned from leaving home except for essential reasons such as grocery shopping or visiting the doctor. Those measures will now be extended to everyone, while nonessential businesses will be forced to close, including Austria’s famed Christmas markets.
It comes as countries across Europe grapple with how to deal with surging cases as winter sets in. Populations are weary and frustrated after vaccinations had brought hope of an end to restrictions.
Coronavirus rates in neighboring Germany have broken all time records in recent weeks, but the government has not introduced vaccine mandates for any parts of the population.
Politicians in Italy have floated the idea of mandatory vaccination, but have stopped short of imposing one.
While there had been political resistance to imposing a vaccine mandate in the past, “we now have to face reality,” Schallenberg said.
Around 64 percent of Austrians are vaccinated, just below the average across the European Union. The earlier lockdown on the unvaccinated in Austria had helped increase vaccination rates, but not as much as hoped, Schallenberg said.
Infection rates have continued to surge, with restrictions on only part of the population difficult to enforce.
The seven day incidence rate — the number of infections per 100,000 residents over the past week — had risen to 991 as of Wednesday, almost doubling from two weeks earlier.
The new restrictions will be reevaluated after 10 days and after 20 days will revert to a lockdown only on the unvaccinated.
“We have to undertake hard measures otherwise the health-care system will collapse,” said Günther Platter, the governor of Austria’s Tyrol region, who spoke at the same news conference. He said the vaccine mandate is the only way to break the “vicious cycle” of a surging infections and lockdowns.
On the streets of Vienna residents voiced exasperation. “It’s extremely frustrating, just very very frustrating,” said Konstanze Castaneda, 41, who works in film production. “But mostly I’m frustrated with the unvaccinated. They had a choice and we could have avoided all of this.”
Hruby reported from Vienna.