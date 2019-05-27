Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz leaves after losing a no-confidence vote during a special session of parliament at the Hofburg palace in Vienna on May 27. (Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

— Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote Monday following a scandal that had already brought down his coalition government.

The 32-year-old Kurz, who came to power in 2017 as the world’s youngest elected leader, was removed from office in a vote that saw both the opposition Social Democrats and his onetime partner — the far-right Freedom Party — turn against him.

Kurz’s exile from the nation’s most powerful office may be temporary; he had already announced elections slated for September.

In European Parliamentary elections Sunday, his center-right People’s Party won a resounding victory, suggesting voters don’t hold him responsible for the controversy that befell the Freedom Party.

[How a boozy video confirmed critics’ views of the Austrian far right and triggered a government breakup]

The coalition between the center right and the far right collapsed this month after a video emerged of Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to dangle lucrative state contracts to a mysterious Russian woman who had identified herself as an oligarch’s niece.

