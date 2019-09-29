

Top candidate of Peoples Party (OeVP) and former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives with his girlfriend Susanne Thier to cast his ballot at a polling station in Vienna, Austria Sept. 29, 2019. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

In a recent campaign ad for the far-right Freedom Party, its leader appears in relationship counseling with an actor playing 33-year-old Sebastian Kurz, the conservative star and People’s Party leader tipped to win Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Do they really want to risk their great relationship over something so trivial? the therapist asks, with the implication that the two right wing parties should keep their ruling coalition intact.

The problem? Ibiza-gate, the scandal that brought down Kurz’s government earlier this year after secret videos showed the former Freedom Party head, his coalition partner, apparently promising lucrative government contracts to a Russian investor.

[Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ousted in no-confidence vote]

Kurz, who was the youngest elected world leader when the scandal forced him to call snap elections, appears to have weathered the storm. He is expected to win around a third of the vote as Austrians head to the polls in Sunday’s elections, comfortably more than any other party — though he will still need to form a coalition to govern.

What remains unclear is whether he will stick with the Freedom Party after a campaign that has focused more on personality politics, than policy. The country of 8.8 million has been run by a nonpartisan caretaker government since June.

“Often it just takes a little push to continue together,” the Freedom Party’s Norbert Hofer said in the campaign ad that urges Kurz to bring the party on board once more.

Politically the Freedom Party would appear to be Kurz’s natural ally. It was by adopting a hard line on immigration that Kurz managed to turn around the fortunes of his People’s Party and become chancellor in 2017.

In the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis, immigration topped the agenda in Austria.

Kurz’s strategy has been watched with interest by conservative parties across Europe who are losing votes to the more extreme fringes. But in the wake of the Ibiza scandal, and when issues including climate change jostle with immigration to top voter concerns, analysts say Kurz might look elsewhere to build his ruling coalition.

The options open to him are like choosing between “the plague, cholera and ebola,” said Austrian political analyst Thomas Hofer, who is no relation to the head of the Freedom Party. A tie up with the Freedom Party would be easy, but Kurz is looking for stability and will want to avoid another snap election.

The Freedom Party’s Hofer “is practically begging” Kurz for a coalition, the analyst said, but no matter how close they are in terms of agenda, the Freedom Party’s upheaval reduces the likelihood Kurz will continue the alliance.



Norbert Hofer of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party speaks during a press statement at a polling station after casting his vote in the Austrian federal elections, in Pinkafeld, Austria, Sept. 29, 2019. (Florian Wieser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

There has even been a new scandal swirling around the right wing party, with accusations that Heinz-Christian Strache, its longtime leader who stepped down in May after the Ibiza emerged, misused party expenses.

Kurz may opt for an about face and look to form a government with the Greens and Liberals, Hofer said, though they may face sticking points over issues such as immigration policy.

The third option would be a return to a coalition with the Social Democrats, his party’s longtime coalition partner which Kurz turned his back on. The Social Democrats are vying for second place.

Negotiations over coalition building, expected to begin once the results are in, could be a lengthy process.

“Kurz must ask himself the question whether he considers the Freedom Party to be capable of governing again and if he wants to take the risk,” said Peter Filzmaier, a politics professor at the University of Krems.

Kurz is likely to have picked up votes from the scandal-ridden Freedom Party whose former voters have “no other choice” but Kurz, Filzmaier said.

The right’s golden boy has refused to rule out any coalition option during campaigning. A different coalition “would send a message to other European countries, to other conservative parties.”

Conservative parties who had been looking to Kurz’s example of echoing the right’s message and bringing them into government, might have to look again, he said.

Luisa Beck contributed to this report.

