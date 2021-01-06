Eastern Congo has long been plagued by disastrous boat accidents since vessels are often overloaded with passengers and cargo. Road networks in the country’s far east are poor and often under the control of armed groups so many choose to travel by water despite the risks of drowning.
Birimbi said the vessel that sank should not have had more than 100 people aboard it.
“The pirogue was intended to transport freight and not people,” he said.
