Baby killed by hailstone in storm in northeast Spain

Town mayor Carme Vall told Spanish National Television the baby was with her parents when she was hit by the ball of ice Tuesday. She died early Wednesday in hospital.

MADRID — A 20-month old baby girl died after being hit by a massive hailstone during a fierce storm in the northeastern Spanish town of La Bisbal d’Empordà, officials said Wednesday.

More than 20 people were treated for injuries after the storm. The mayor said many cars and buildings were damaged by the hail. She said that the some of the hailstones measured up to 11 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter.