Bachelet will not stand for 2nd term as human rights chief

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said Monday she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who chooses the U.N. rights chief, recently affirmed his support for Bachelet after she faced criticism from the United States and others for allegedly not doing enough to act against alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang during her trip to China last month, when she spoke with President Xi Jinping and other top officials.