City officials in Franco da Rocha said a fire balloon came down in the park, setting a blaze that was spread by strong winds and the intense summer heat over more than 50% of the park. It wasn’t immediately clear if Brazil’s drought contributed to the extent of the devastation.
Ninety firefighters and more than 100 members of Civil Defense were sent to fight the fire.
Juquery Park, of about 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres), was created in 1993 and preserves one of the last remnants of the Cerrado biome in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region.