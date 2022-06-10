Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Placeholder while article actions load

Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.

MEXICO CITY — Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists.

Photos of the bodies showed extensive bruising on the corpses, suggesting they had been beaten.

Writing scrawled in markers on the corpses said “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf,” an apparent reference to the Gulf cartel, which operates mainly along the U.S. border to the north.