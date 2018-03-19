Democracy Dies in Darkness
Before and after: See how Puerto Rico is recovering from Hurricane Maria
Caption
Photographer Ricardo Arduengo photographed Puerto Rico shortly after the hurricane hit and then about six months later.
Downed power line poles and damaged palm trees surround a badly damaged road, one of the most important in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
READ: Exodus from Puerto Rico grows as island struggles to rebound from Hurricane Maria
Experts estimate hundreds of thousands of people will leave by the end of 2018 amid lingering effects.
