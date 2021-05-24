Rinkevics said that he would push for a European ban on flights from Belavia, the Belarusian national airline, as well as a tough package of sanctions against Belarusian authorities. E.U. leaders plan to meet Monday evening at a previously-scheduled summit in Brussels, where the reaction to Belarus will now be the top priority. A ban on Belavia would be a blow to Belarus’s already shaky economy.
“We have faced state-sponsored air piracy, which many even call an act of terrorism,” Rinkevics told Latvian Radio on Monday. “It is already a threat to international security and order.”
Fresh accounts of what happened were still surfacing on Monday, as Europeans reacted with outrage and disbelief that Belarus’s authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, could so easily snatch a plane out of the sky — flying between two seemingly safe European cities — and arrest one of its passengers.
Belarusian authorities appear to have engineered a false bomb threat against the airplane, which was passing over their national airspace en route to Lithuania early Sunday afternoon. A Belarusian fighter jet forced the plane to turn back to Minsk, Belarusian authorities searched the plane for the purported bomb — and arrested Protasevich, whom passengers told Lithuanian news outlets was the obvious target of their effort.
“It was intercepted, there was effectively warning given to the pilots and crew that there was a security risk on board, and then the plane was escorted by military jet to the Minsk airport, which was not the closest airport,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio on Monday.
“People came on board and then arrested this journalist who was involved in the opposition movement,” he said, calling it “aviation piracy.”
Coveney said that only one or two people were actually arrested from the plane, but five or six people stayed on the ground in Belarus. “So that certainly would suggest that a number of other people who left the plane were secret service,” he said. “We don’t know from what country, but clearly linked to the Belarusian regime.”
A spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz, told reporters Monday that Minsk was ready to allow experts to conduct an investigation, and said that authorities had followed all rules.
Lukashenko has already waged a campaign of violence and repression against protests for months, following elections in August in which he arrested most of his opponents, then, according to Western observers, falsified results to engineer a crushing victory against the lone remaining candidate.
The election sparked a wave of protests — and a violent wave of repression from Belarusian authorities. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the candidate, fled into exile in Lithuania, and it was her visit to Athens last week that brought Protasevich to Greece from Vilnius, where he also lives in exile.
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary called the situation a “state-sponsored hijacking,” and told Ireland’s Newstalk radio on Monday that Belarusian authorities had appeared intent on removing Protasevich and his traveling companion, which Belarusian opposition media said was his girlfriend.
“We believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well,” O’Leary said, without explaining how he knew that. Belarus’s feared security service is still known by its old Soviet acronym, unlike Russia’s.
Lukashenko, who has been Belarus’s heavy-handed ruler since 1994. Protasevich became his enemy for helping to organize the protests against his widely doubted election win.
Protasevich’s Nexta and Nexta Live channels on Telegram, a popular social media and messaging app, became a main source for news during the demonstrations as Belarusian authorities often moved to shutter Internet and mobile service. Telegram continued to work during the outages, and Nexta, then run by Protasevich, became a resource for where, when and how to protest. It went on to expose police brutality against protesters.
In November, Belarus placed Protasevich and Nexta’s founder, Stepan Putilo, on a terrorist watch list, charging him with three protest-related crimes that could land him in prison for more than 12 years. Protasevich and Putilo were the only Belarusian citizens on the list at the time.
Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Tikhanovskaya, said on Twitter that he and the former opposition candidate took the same Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius just a week earlier.
“We were lucky we got to Vilnius safely,” he said. “After [Sunday’s] incident, Belarusian airspace must be closed for international flights, the perpetrators — brought to justice.”
As Lukashenko has cracked down on all forms of opposition, including media, he’s been emboldened by Russia’s support. Though the E.U. has already sanctioned Lukashenko and other Belarusian officials, Minsk is dependent on Moscow, which issued a $1 billion loan to Belarus in December.
Most Russian officials refrained from weighing in on Sunday’s seizure of the Ryanair flight, but those who did praised the move. Lawmaker Vyacheslav Lysakov wrote on his Telegram that it was a “brilliant special operation” by Belarus’s state security services. Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan, the editor in chief of the government-funded TV channel RT, formerly Russia Today, said on Twitter that Lukashenko “performed beautifully,” adding that she’s envious of Belarus.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi this week.
Khurshudyan reported from Moscow.