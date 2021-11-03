Russian news reports said the plane crashed while making a second approach after failing to land in a first attempt. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.
Belarusian officials said the crew consisted of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainian nationals.
The aircraft was flying from Bilibino in the Chukotka region in Russia’s northeast and made a stopover in Yakutsk before continuing to Irkutsk.
The An-12 is a four-engine turboprop cargo plane designed in the 1950s. Hundreds have been built and many remain in service in Russia, other ex-Soviet countries and other nations around the world.