The government announced last week that the nation of 11 million will go from code orange - the second-toughest for virus measures - to code yellow as of Monday.
Infections in the week ending March 5 fell by 24% compared to the previous week and stood at 5,854 cases. New hospitalizations and intensive care cases continued to decline rapidly.
Other European countries are also relaxing their pandemic measures, as more and more governments design protocols to co-exist with the coronavirus.
