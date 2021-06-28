The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches are completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.
It also urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.
Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.
Local police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
No further details were immediately available.