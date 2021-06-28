It said that one man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews and urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.
The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches were completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.
Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.
Local police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related.
No further details were immediately available.