A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.
“A local resident warned them not to go into the sea because of big waves but they ignored it,” said chief rescuer I Wayan Suyatna. He said that 23 of them were dragged by a sudden wave.
The last victim was recovered on Sunday afternoon.
Indonesia’s weather agency has warned of potential extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including East Java province.