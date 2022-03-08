“We will defend every square inch of NATO territory if it comes under attack, if it’s on the receiving end of aggression,” Blinken told Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets.

Story continues below advertisement

Liimets, echoing her Baltic counterparts, denounced the Russian invasion, calling it a direct threat to Europe and particularly to the Baltics.

Advertisement

“As the security situation has changed in Europe we must continue to strengthen the defense and deterrent posture here in NATO, especially here on the eastern flank,” she said.

As the war in Ukraine rages, leaders in all three Baltic states have expressed grave concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions for former Soviet bloc countries that are now allied or otherwise linked to the West.

“We have no illusions about Putin’s Russia anymore,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Monday in Riga. “We don’t really see any good reason to assume that Russia might change its policy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rinkevics said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had shown the Baltic countries in particular the need to bolster air and coastal defenses and that Latvia would like its security cooperation with NATO to be “more efficient.”

Advertisement

Lithuanian President Gitanes Nauseda told Blinken in Vilnius that a policy of deterrence was no longer enough and that “forward defense” was now needed. He predicted that “Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped.”

Memories of Soviet rule are still fresh in the Baltics and since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, NATO has moved quickly to boost its troop presence in its eastern flank allies while the U.S. has pledged additional support.

Story continues below advertisement

Support for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion was palpable in all three Baltics as Ukrainian flags and other signs of solidarity were evident in many businesses and on houses, public buildings and buses.