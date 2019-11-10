Morales said he decided to “convene new national elections so that through the vote the Bolivian people will be allowed to democratically elect their new authorities, involving new political actors,” he said at a news conference according to the Bolivian Information Agency.

The OAS report also recommended appointing a new electoral board to oversee the process, something Morales also said he would do.

Following the announcement of his outright victory in the Oct. 20 elections, Bolivia has been gripped by anti-government protests and accusations of fraud.

