Bolivian President Evo Morales announced Sunday that new elections would be held after the Organization for American States recommended another vote as the country has been convulsed with unrest over fraud allegations.

The OAS preliminary report, issued early on Thursday, recommended the contest be “annulled and the electoral process must begin again” following its analysis of the elections.

Morales said he decided to “convene new national elections so that through the vote the Bolivian people will be allowed to democratically elect their new authorities, involving new political actors,” he said at a news conference according to the Bolivian Information Agency.

The OAS report also recommended appointing a new electoral board to oversee the process, something Morales also said he would do.

Following the announcement of his outright victory in the Oct. 20 elections, Bolivia has been gripped by anti-government protests and accusations of fraud.

