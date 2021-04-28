Police officer Abdullah Achakzai said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.
The attack came as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Baluchistan on a day-long visit. The premier was far from where the attack happened.
Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil. Militants from the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group are also active in the province.