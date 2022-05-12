Bombing targets Pakistani security forces, kills passerby

Placeholder while article actions load

According to Sajjad Khan, a local police chief, the attack took place in the city’s Saddar neighborhood. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but Karachi has witnessed several militant attacks in recent years.

Rescuers took the victims to a hospital, where some of the wounded were said to be in critical condition. Khan said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several cars in the busy area, known for its restaurants. The police chief provided no further details and only said two members of the security forces were among the wounded.